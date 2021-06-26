Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

NYSE:CVX opened at $107.30 on Thursday. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.