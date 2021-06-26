Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

