Brokers Set Expectations for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

XOM stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 169,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

