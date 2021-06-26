Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.89

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 133272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,768,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

