Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.14.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

