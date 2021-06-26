Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.86. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

