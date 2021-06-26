BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$40,500.

On Friday, June 18th, Luc Martin bought 5,000 shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00.

TSE:BTB.UN opened at C$4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.11. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.72 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of C$294.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

BTB.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

