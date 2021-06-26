Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $54.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,315,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

