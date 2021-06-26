Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $99,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Shares of HIIIU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Friday. 14,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,099. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.