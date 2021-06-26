Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,264,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,132,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BUR opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.