Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,058 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.43% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 317.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,582,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,190,000 after buying an additional 5,004,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after buying an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 115.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 863,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

