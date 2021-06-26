Business Credit Alliance Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $60,021.05 (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $60,021.05 and $217.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CRYPTO:BCAC) is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 499,739,437 coins. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

