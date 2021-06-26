Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. 3,299,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

