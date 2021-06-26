Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Cairn Energy stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

