Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

