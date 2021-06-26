Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Calix worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Calix by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

