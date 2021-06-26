Canaccord Genuity Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$89.89.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$81.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$67.07 and a 52-week high of C$85.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

