Canaccord Genuity Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$57.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDIUF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

