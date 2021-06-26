Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Helium One Global (LON:HE1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON HE1 opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.44. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37).
About Helium One Global
Further Reading: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.