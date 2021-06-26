Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Helium One Global (LON:HE1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON HE1 opened at GBX 27.10 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.44. Helium One Global has a 52-week low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

