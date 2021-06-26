Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.