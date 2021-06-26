Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.15 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $1,260,673. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

