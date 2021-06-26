Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 106,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $462.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $458.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.15 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,673. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.