Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $612,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

