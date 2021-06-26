Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

