Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,869 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $248.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

