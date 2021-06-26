Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $455.77 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $259.31 and a 12-month high of $464.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

