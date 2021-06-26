Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $343.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.