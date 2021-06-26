Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

