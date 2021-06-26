Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

