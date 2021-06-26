Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$26.13 and a 1-year high of C$42.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

