Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,280 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.