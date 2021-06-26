Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,660 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 163,176 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NYSE EOG opened at $87.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 876.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.