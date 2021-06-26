Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.05.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

