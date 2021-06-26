Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.