Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $114,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 235.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 144,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after acquiring an additional 393,100 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

