Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,186 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

CARR stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

