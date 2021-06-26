Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 22,754.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,556 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

