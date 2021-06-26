CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.43, but opened at $126.01. CarMax shares last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 22,915 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

