Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.