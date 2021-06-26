Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

