Carry (CRE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $628,412.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $38.72 million and approximately $628,412.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00026595 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,492,876 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars.

