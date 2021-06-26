Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Shares of CWST stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $49.14 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.