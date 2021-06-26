Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $109.33 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $109.33 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00167452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00093649 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.70 or 0.99914209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

