CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,369,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 174,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,054.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $911,400 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

