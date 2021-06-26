CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $426.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $429.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,266. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $461,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

