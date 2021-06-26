CEEK VR Price Down 18.1% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $504,052.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

