Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Celestica by 69.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Celestica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 669,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,841 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 88,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 265,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.45. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. Celestica’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

