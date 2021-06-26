CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Up 6.6%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 273,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,094,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

