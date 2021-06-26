CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Up 6.6%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. 273,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,094,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
