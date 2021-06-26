CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3,317.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,419 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.32. 181,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,214. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

