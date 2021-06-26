ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt Sells 5,015 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

